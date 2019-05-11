A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences has discovered a tiny dinosaur fossil in northeastern China. This little dinosaur also had bat-like wings, and experts believe that it might have flown across the skies during the Jurassic era.

The study report which is now published in the journal Nature reveals that this dinosaur fossil is more than 163 million years old. As per the research report, this new discovery will provide startling clues regarding the evolutionary experimentation that characterized the origin of flying ability in dinosaurs.

Researchers have named this new dinosaur 'ambopteryx longibrachium'. Initial analysis reveals that this tiny dinosaur might have measured just 32 centimeters in length, and it weighed just over 300 kilograms. The wings of this dinosaur resembled a bat, as its membrane wings are supported by a long rod-like bone. Researchers also revealed that this dinosaur falls in the category of Scansoriopterygidae, a category known for its climbing and gliding capabilities.

"The most exciting thing, for me, is that it shows that some dinosaurs evolved very different structures to become volant," said Min Wang, a paleontologist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, National Geographic reports.

