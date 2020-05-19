Actress Mindy Kaling will be co-writing the script for Reese Witherspoons "Legally Blonde 3" along with Dan Goor. Witherspoon is also attached to the project since 2018 and is set to return as sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods. She will also produce the film through her banner, Hello Sunshine production company.

Mindy and Goor aren't working on a "makeover, nor are they doing touch-ups". They will add a fresh spin to their version of the screenplay, reports deadline.com.

"Legally Blonde", which followed the life of a sorority girl who tries to win her boyfriend back by getting a law degree from Harvard University, was a huge success when it released in 2001. The first film also starred Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, Jennifer Coolidge and a Chihuahua named Bruiser, owned by Witherspoon's character. MGM released its sequel "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde" in 2013.

Mindy and Goor are also partnering on Mindy and Priyanka Chopra's upcoming wedding comedy. Recently, Mindy earned applause for her OTT comedy series "Never Have I Ever", which she co-created with Lang Fisher.

For "Never Have I Ever", Mindy has used her "relationship with being Hindu" and the experience of "Straddling the lines of two cultures" to narrate the story of 15-year-old Devi, a first-generation Indian American, and her desperation to feel that she belongs in the society, and her journey to shed her reputation as "unf***able nerd".

With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani leading the cast, the coming-of-age story examines Indian culture, its values and grief through the story of Devi as she navigates the ups and downs of high school.