There are several claims made by conspiracy theorists and controversial US officials that the Area 51, a secretive US military base in Nevada, is the place where alien activities happened and the officials knew about these mysterious events. But many took it seriously. Over a million people have RSVP'd to an event on Facebook, which threatened to storm the top-secret Area 51 base to know about aliens and related activities. Now the US Air Force has woken up and told people not to venture anywhere near Area 51 or face unpleasant consequences.

It is believed that one of weirdest place in the world, Area 51 is used for conducting operations related to extraterrestrial technology and/or life and some conspiracy theorists think that the government has information on alien life and UFOs but withholding it from the general public. They also claim that this area holds captured aliens, their technology and crashed UFOs.

Earlier this month anonymous users behind a Facebook meme page proposed an invasion of the restricted compound. This started as a joke and the event was titled as "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us," and the creator explained that "We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let's see them, aliens."

When IB Times Singapore checked in Facebook, it was noticed that at least ten more pages are carrying similar names, urging people to raid Area 51.

However, Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews said in a statement to USA TODAY that military officials were aware of the Facebook event and stated that "The Nevada Test and Training Range is an area where the Air Force tests and trains combat aircraft" adding that "Any attempt to illegally access military installations or military training areas is dangerous."

As per US Air Force website, the Nevada Test and Training Range "provides the warfighter with a flexible, realistic and multidimensional battle-space to conduct testing tactics development and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests."

The response from McAndrews came after almost 1.4 million people, who responded to the satirical event as "going." On the event page, a user named Jackson Barnes had drawn a diagram, which illustrated how different factions of attendees could best swarm the base.

But, down below, he wrote, "Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan. I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet."

The New York Times noted that Nevada's alien-themed Little A'Le'Inn hotel has been booked almost full on September 20 and many guests have given reference to the Facebook event while making the reservations. Further posts on the event page also indicate a possibility to see some real actions on that day at Area 51.