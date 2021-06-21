MILF Token Crypto is 'Trash', Says Adin Ross after Promoting the Coin on His Twitch Handle

The rise of Dogecoin has sprung a large mushroom of other meme currencies out in the crypto market and one among them goes by the notorious name 'MILF Token', which has a blonde woman with large bust as its logo and mascot and investors hope to 'pump it' to growth.

After Elon Musk took on the Dogecoin mantle making it spiral to new heights, every other meme crypto is now looking out for a celebrity to promote their coin and gain dominance in the market.

On May 27, MILF Token sent a tweet showing Adin Ross, who commands a large following on Twitch and YouTube, showing the influencer supporting the coin and actively pushed its purchase.

Adin also livestreamed himself converting thousands of dollars into the cryptocurrency and aggressively promoted MILF Token in front of his millions of followers making them believe that the coin is the 'next big thing' in the crypto market.

The influencer has 4.1 million users on Twitch, around 640,000 followers on Twitter and about 680,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Adin, who had promoted the MILF Token on Twitter, has now deleted his tweet and revealed in his broadcast laughing about the situation saying he hopes his followers didn't fall for the stunt and not waste their hard earned money in buying a meme crypto such as MILF Token.

Reflecting about his paid engagement, Adin said with a laugh, ''By the way, that MILF Token sh*t I did a while back. I already told you guys, don't buy that sh*t.''

The YouTuber admitted on the podcast that he was paid by MILF Token for the livestream. ''I got paid a bag to do that sh*t,'' he said with a big laugh and continued, ''I don't give a fu*k. Hope none of you guys actually bought it.'' Adin also called the coin ''trash.''

MILF Token collapsed 90% last week in its indices wiping away investors money in a jiffy and is currently trading at $0.0000457 at the time of publishing and is down 14.22% in the days trade. The coin is available for purchase less than a cent and is trying hard to gain attention of investors and was launched in May 2021.

Now that MILF Token is in its nascent stage, we'll have to wait and watch in the coming months if the coin really has the ability to reward investors money a trip 'to the moon' or 'to the ground'.