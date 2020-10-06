American singer Miley Cyrus is soon going to treat her fans with a new project. The 27-year-old crooner is returning to the MTV Unplugged stage but this time from home. Cyrus is bringing Unplugged to her backyard on October 16 with 'MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions'. The show will feature Cyrus performing hits of various artistes she's a fan of, as well as some of her insanely popular songs.

The singer made the announcement on Twitter. "Backyard Sessions on @mtv October 16th," she wrote along with a short clip which features glimpses of her performing. The show, which is scheduled to air exclusively on MTV on October 16 at 7 pm in the US live from the pop star's LA backyard, promises some special surprises for the viewers. The special show will roll out internationally starting October 16 and continue throughout the weekend.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cyrus previously appeared on Unplugged in 2014, alongside Madonna following the release of her album 'Bangerz'. Other popular MTV Unplugged special shows have earlier featured Los Tres, Nirvana, Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, Lauryn Hill, Shakira, Alicia Keys, among many more.

This spring, the network also launched the 'MTV Unplugged at Home' series to promote social distancing, which is one of the important preventative measures to contain the spread of the virus. The 'MTV Unplugged At Home' has featured musicians including Wyclef Jean, JoJo, Yungblud, Alessia Cara, Melissa Etheridge, Finneas, Jewel, Shaggy, Kiana Ledé, Monsta X, Bazzi, and Clueso.

From her L.A. backyard, Cyrus will perform Britney Spears' insanely popular track 'Gimme More' along with covers of songs by Pearl Jam, the Cardigans, and more. She will also perform a selection of her hits and her new single titled 'Midnight Sky'. Cyrus dropped her latest single 'Midnight Sky' in August and performed the song at the 2020 VMAs, with a call-back to her infamous 'Wrecking Ball' video. The 'Slide Away' hitmaker has been covering multiple classics lately such as Blondie's 'Heart of Glass' and Hall & Oates' 'Maneater'. Cyrus also covered Billie Eilish's 'My Future'.

However, this isn't the first time that the 'Wrecking Ball' singer will be performing live from the backyard. She previously performed at a Backyard Sessions event, which she launched in 2015 to support her Happy Hippie Foundation which focuses on youth homelessness, the LGBTQ+ community, and other vulnerable populations. Her 2015 show was memorable as she sang alongside Laura Jane Grace, lead singer of punk rock band Against Me!. Cyrus and Jane Grace performed the band's famous song 'Transgender Dysphoria Blues' during the show.