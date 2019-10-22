It was just over the weekend that Miley Cyrus, who has been welcomed with open arms by the LGBTQ community ever since she came out as bisexual four years ago, was heavily criticized by the same community after she was heard telling fans in a video "you don't have to be gay".

But the singer had to indulge in some damage control later, for a repentant Miley took to her Twitter account to compensate for her corrosive words, saying, "I was talking s**t about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don't CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of."

The backlash came after the singer took a supposed jibe at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on her Instagram account over the past weekend. The 26-year-old implied to her 100 million followers that she was gay because she believed "all men were evil".The 'Malibu' singer mused, "There are good men out there, guys, don't give up. You don't have to be gay, there are good people with d**ks out there, you've just got to find them. You've got to find a d**k that's not a d**k, you know."

"I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks. I've only ever met one, and he's on this live," she continued, referring to her new beau, Cody Simpson. Miley and Cody made their debut as a couple over social media on October 4, only two months after the pop star split from her husband Liam Hemsworth in August, after less than a year of getting married to each other.

Miley's revelations about Cody being a good person came on the Instagram live session that the couple took part in, with Miley speaking from her LA residence and Cody from a hotel in Sydney, where he's currently staying for work.During their live session, the duo seemingly confirmed that they had moved in together, for they discussed their shared driveway and garage. The 22-year-old declared, "We got matching Teslas! Mine's dirty, hers is clean."