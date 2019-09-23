Miley Cyrus can't be tamed. The "Wrecking Ball" singer has reportedly called it quits with Kaitlynn Carter. It is known that their tumultuous romance began in the wake of their twin splits from their husbands.

Now Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have reportedly ended their relationship of barely over a month, according to People. The 26-year-old singer and the 31-year-old former wife of Brody Jenner are apparently staying close, even if their connection is no longer romantic.

The couple had reportedly been living together in LA following their breakups.'They live together and are very happy. Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn,' a source told People at the time.

Miley Cyrus went through a split with Liam Hemsworth recently and it looks like the "Black Mirror" star enjoys being single more than being tied down in a relationship. Reportedly, Miley and Kaitlynn's tryst reportedly took Liam by surprise. He filed for divorce from the "Party In The USA" singer after seeing the photos of her and Kaitlynn kissing aboard the boat.

Miley Cyrus released a statement announcing her separation from Liam Hemsworth after pictures surfaced, that showed Miley getting intimate with Kaitlynn Carter. However, reportedly, the 26-year-old pop singer fiercely insisted that she has never cheated on the Hunger Games actor.

Miley began: 'I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide.'

The Malibu crooner then went on to say that it was no secret that she was into partying in her teens and early 20's. She confessed to having smoked, advocated for weed, and even experimenting with drugs.

Perhaps, Miley wants to go back to that life, or maybe she wants to recover on her own. We wish her well.