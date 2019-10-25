Being fearless is in the blood of Miley Cyrus. She recently posted a seminude picture on Instagram which violates nudity guidelines of the Instagram community. In this recent post, she could be seen posing in front of mirror exposing nipples. Miley Cyrus wrote in a caption "I'm getting more basic by the day. The only thing the "new me" loves more than a mirror selfie is a self times one."

She was very well aware of the policies of Instagram and its community guidelines and also knew that her actions can make her post get removed. This is why she added in the end - "PS this is getting removed soon! I've been warned by the gram gods!"

It was merely a happenstance that Miley's nipple exposed picture came into light right after Amber Heard posted Aquaman starrer Jason Momoa's picture on her Instagram handle exposing man nipples. This post was a slam to Instagram for showing double standards on nudity policy which is partial and in favor of men. Actually, Instagram removed one of the pictures of Amber a few days back where she was seen posing for a magazine in a suit and her nipple could be seen in it.

She then edited the same pulled out picture just so only to remove it with Jason's face and his bare chest. Later, she posted the same picture on Instagram only to condemn Instagram's biased nudity violation policy and to support free the nipple campaign.

She wrote in caption: "In honor of IG's rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that's afforded to male counterparts.. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG's strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies." She also asked to vote for the preferred edit in the post.

Free the Nipple is a campaign that highlights the issue of bias nudity between men and women. This campaign questions the moral policies of being nude and how it can be tolerated as per gender. If it is okay to get nude and show nipples for men then why it is inappropriate for women and does otherwise with them. Many celebrities are in support of this campaign and seconds the model of the campaign to win equal rights for men and women.