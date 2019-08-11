Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to remind the world that when it comes to twerking, she's still got it. The "Black Mirror" star posted a showing off her dance skills, in particular her twerking skills for her 97 million followers.

Miley was on an Italian holiday when she posted the video. She can be seen in a skimpy two piece swimsuit that showed off her derriere as she twerked. She accessorized her look with several necklaces, glittery earrings, bracelets and sunglasses.

The singer sure looked like she was having fun on holiday. Miley gained notoriety at the VMAs when she twerked against Robin Thicke at the 2013 show as he performed his hit Blurred Lines - over which he recently lost a copyright lawsuit brought by the estate of Marvin Gaye.

Miley Cyrus recently appeared in the hit show 'Black Mirror' and she went all out for her role. She embodied her character Ashley O for quite a while in a bid to promote the show. She had been in Ashley O mode for a while, even going as far as to release a song as her character. Miley Cyrus married Liam Hemsworth recently.

Reportedly, Miley is in the midst of dropping three EPs that she will eventually combine into a full studio album called She Is Miley Cyrus, out sometime this year. She released the first EP She Is Coming on May 31 and is still gearing up to release its follow-ups, She Is Here and She Is Everything. Miley Cyrus doesn't seem to be letting anything get her down. And we have to say, you go girl. You can check out the video here: