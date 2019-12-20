Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's announcement to part ways after being married for seven months came as a surprise for all of us. However, it seems that Miley has moved on and is in a happy phase right now. The Wrecking Ball singer recently made a not-so-subtle jab at her former husband Liam, when she joked on artist Matty Mo's Instagram account about her short-lived marriage.

Miley and Matty's Insta chat

Matty recently updated his bio to "Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020.'' Miley commented on the proposal saying, ''It probably won't last long." She added a ring emoji, before sharing, "But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." Matty commented back to a follower saying, "I'm def making her sign a prenuptial."

Miley and Liam met when they were teenagers on the set of "The Last Song" in 2009. They dated on and off for nearly 10 years before they tied the knot on December 23, 2018, at Cyrus' family's home in Franklin, Tennessee. But only months later, the two announced their split in August. Since then, Miley has had a whirlwind relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, which fizzled out in September, and is currently dating Cody.

Check out the screenshot below:

Cody recently opened up about Miley during an event and said, "I'm very happy. We are very, very happy. She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense. That's why we get along so well."

He added, "We just have a ball, yeah, and that's the most important part of a relationship, you know? The reason why it hasn't been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we've been friends for so long. We found each other again in a space where we're both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it's good."

Meanwhile, Miley's ex-husband Liam was spotted making out with actress Maddison Brown. Currently, he is reported to be dating model Gabriella Brooks.

Talking about their divorce proceedings, they have agreed to put their differences aside and meet for mediation talks – before things spiral out of hand. "They've both calmed down now and Liam just wants this chapter fully done with so he can move on," a source informed Radar Online.