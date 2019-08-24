Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus after their short-lived marriage. Reportedly, Miley Cyrus has taken to social media to clear the air about her split from husband Liam Hemsworth with whom she has been romantically linked for 10 years.

Miley Cyrus released a statement announcing her separation from Liam Hemsworth after pictures surfaced, that showed Miley getting intimate with Kaitlyn Carter. However, reportedly, the 26-year-old pop singer fiercely insisted that she has never cheated on the Hunger Games actor.

Miley began: 'I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide.'

The Malibu crooner then went on to say that it was no secret that she was into partying in her teens and early 20's. She confessed to having smoked, advocated for weed, and even experimenting with drugs.

'I f**ked up and cheated in relationships when I was young.....'I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong.....I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it,' she said.

Miley Cyrus seemed to be confessing to a lot. Does she feel guilty for something? The Black Mirror star then spoke about her marriage ending and wanted to clear the air, 'I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will," she said.

Well, it looks like Miley is trying to move on by wiping her conscience clean. We wish her well. You can check out the posts here: