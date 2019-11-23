It has already been three whole months since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth called it quits and gave the world a shocker. The couple who fell in love ten years ago on the sets of their first movie, The Last Song, called for divorce after seven months of being together. However, the "Hannah Montana" alum has made sure she keeps one post on Instagram with her ex-husband.

Liam has all posts with ex-wife

The singer still has a picture from their date night from January 2019. On the contrary, Hemsworth has not taken down posts with his ex-wife. In August, a statement was released by the "Wrecking Ball" singer's representative to People. The statement made by the rep claimed that the couple were taking a break to focus on themselves and their career.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

The love of family

The Hunger Games actor had released a statement on Instagram which aimed at asking the media houses to respect his privacy and ask them to not release any false statements. Liam Hemsworth has not commented about his separation from the singer since. However, his family members have commented on how Liam felt after their split.

Sister-in-law speaks up

Elsa Pataky, who is Liam's sister-in-law said that "The Dressmaker" actor has been a "little bit down" but has managed to cope well with the situation. "He's a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better," Pataky said. She further added that the family is there to protect him and said how Chris Hemsworth has been helping his brother deal with the situation.

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and split in August 2019. After their split, both Liam and Miley were seen hanging out with their new partners. The duo has even unfollowed each other on social media platforms.