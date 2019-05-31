Miley Cyrus put the Jonas Brothers in a rather awkward but funny spot after she started asking them about taking off their purity rings. In a pre-recorded interview on the UK radio show, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the Jonas Brothers came together to answer questions. For the uninitiated, the Jonas Brothers promoted the purity rings when they were shooting movies and shows for Disney.

It wasn't surprising that Miley took up this question considering how she once dated, Nick Jonas, between 2006 and 2007. Cyrus asked, "Did it feel so good taking off your purity ring and did it feel so good taking off your purity ring — you know what I'm saying?" To this, after a brief laugh, Joe Jonas took it upon himself to answer with a simple, "Uh, yeah."

Joe Jonas previously explained the significance of wearing a purity ring in their documentary, Chasing Happiness on Amazon, "In the church, it was encouraged that we go through this program to wait for the right person or until marriage. All the kids I grew up with were doing it so I was like, 'This is cool.' Probably by like 15, I was like, 'What?' That was not who we were, it was just something that we did when we were young kids. But we wore the rings through the first part of the band starting to explode and at that point, it was already too late because it was in the media."

The Jonas Brothers were disappointed as teenagers since wearing the purity rings only brought forth mockery and distaste from people around them. Back in 2009, South Park also aired an episode titled, "The Ring" in which Kenny gifted his new girlfriend to wear a purity ring, something encouraged by the Jonas Brothers. "They were saying Disney created a band who were these cookie-cutter boy band brothers and that everything was perfect and that they used Christianity and purity rings as a way to sell music to kids," Joe said. "I mean, they weren't far off, that's for sure."

On the same, Nick further added, "It was embarrassing... When I would go to a sporting event, and they would put me on the jumbotron or us, they would boo us. As a sports fanatic, I would be so hurt." The three brothers are currently happily married with Joe being the last of the Jonas brother's to tie the knot with Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner.