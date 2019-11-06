Miley Cyrus who has been making headlines along with boyfriend Cosy Simpson has reportedly unfollowed her exes. Fans have noticed that Miley no longer follows ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and also her ex lady love Kaitlynn Carter. According to an article published in Just Jared, Liam Hemsworth is not following his ex-wife either. The "Wrecking Ball" singer called it quits with her husband in August this year. She and Liam got married in a private ceremony last December. The star couple were in an on-again-off-again kind of a relationship for about ten years before they got hitched. Miley and Liam fell in love with each other while shooting the movie "The Last Song". They were head over heels for each other and had even gotten engaged in 2012.

Miley has been dating her current boyfriend, the Australian singer Cody Simpson since the beginning of October. The duo has not left any opportunity to display their love and affection for each other. The singers seem to be smitten by one another and have continued to engage in PDA since the beginning of their relationship. Both Cody and Miley have not failed in sharing videos of the couple passionately kissing each other and they have kept their fans updated on their whereabouts. Miley recently shared some pictures on her Instagram which shows the couple helping each other get ready for Halloween.

However, Kaitlynn Carter who recently opened up about her affair with Miley Cyrus is still following the singer. Carter, in an essay for Elle, wrote about her relationship with Miley and her ex-husband Brody Jenner. Carter, in the essay, explained how she fell in love with Miley when she went on a trip with her. She says, "This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her. Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her."