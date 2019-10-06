Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are head over heels for each other and the duo is having one helluva time staying together. Just a day ago, Miley shared a make-out session with Cody on her Instagram handle and received flak from her followers who called her with derogatory words such as 'bi***, sl** and wh***' all over the comments section.

The 26-year-old pop star is upset with the fact that it's become difficult to showcase her love to the 22-year-old swimmer Cody in the public eye without receiving hateful comments. An enraged Miley blasted those who called her a wh*** by making breakfast for Cody. In an Instagram story, Cody shared an image of kissing Miley on the cheek with the caption ''Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby.'' Miley is seen wearing a white t-shirt and Cody is seen being shirtless with a thick silver chain across his neck.

In the very next picture, Cody shared the breakfast made by Miley and it looks delicious and mouth-watering. Miley's skills in the kitchen saw her make two slices of peanut butter toast topped with banana along with cold berry smoothie that has berries sprinkled over the top.

In Miley's latest Instagram post, she shared a long write-up about how bad she feels when she receives hateful comments by unknown people calling her a wh*** out of sheer hatred. The post read, ''I know the public feels invested in my past relationship [with ex Liam Hemsworth] because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning. I think that's why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they've watched me grow up.''

The post further read, ''But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality.' People only "know" what they see on the internet.''

''Don't f***ing pity me, not what I'm asking for,' Miley concluded by ''I have a great life I wouldn't trade for "privacy" but PLEASE don't make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public's perception of me! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at!'