Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were married for eight years from 2005 to 2013 after which they parted ways bitterly. Their marriage included threesomes, extra-marital affairs, violent abuse, drugs and alcohol and all of this is now being penned down in Demi Moore's memoir Inside Out.

It seems like Ashton Kutcher's wife Mila Kunis is now furious with Demi Moore for portraying her husband in a negative light. A source reportedly told HollywoodLife, "Mila having to deal with her husband's ex is one thing but to deal with an ex where everything is laid out there for the world to see is a whole other thing altogether.''

''Mila is not happy and is really waiting for this all to die down because she would rather be dealing with anything else. She is not having a good time with it," the source added.

An insider from the industry revealed that Mila is wondering why would Demi start this sort of drama despite being separated for six years and is upset that she's dragging her husband's name through the mud.

The 36-year-old actress also believes that her husband is not the same person he was a few years ago and is now a family man who deeply cares about everyone he's closely associated with.

An industry insider revealed, "Mila never imagined Demi would be coming out with all this drama after so many years. Mila knows that Ashton is not the same person he was back when he and Demi were together.

"She doesn't see any point in bringing this into the light now and thinks what happened in the past should be left in the past. She doesn't see anything positive about this and it can only cause harm. Ashton is a family man, a father, and Mila sees no point in dragging his name through the mud."

The book has raised quite a lot of eyebrows and sceptics believe that Demi is on a course of taking revenge and wants Ashton's life to become miserable.

However, Demi defended her book by expressing that she's laying out the truth and nothing else. She revealed that she wants the truth to ''be seen'' by everyone. The 56-year-old actress also confirmed that she took Ashton's prior permission before publishing the book, but Ashton has not commented on that, yet.