Mila Kunis is "going slowly off the rails" as she fears Ashton Kutcher is cheating on her, a report claimed. However, this claim about the couple is completely untrue.

Kunis is having a breakdown and "Ashton being completely oblivious to it is making it worse. She's become very isolated and lacks energy – everyone is freaking out," a source told NW. The source also added that this emotional trouble has resulted in the actress losing a lot of weight.

"To be blunt, she looks ill. And there's only so much you can put down to exhaustion," the source said, adding that Kutcher is "absolutely blind" when it comes to Kunis' supposed health issues.

"Ashton treats everything as a joke. That's his defense mechanism, and after years of it, Mila feels like it's not always easy to have a real conversation with him," the source continued.

Concerns about Kutcher's infidelity were also raised by his ex-wife, Demi Moore, who revealed in her recent memoir that the actor had affairs during their six-year marriage.

In the latest report, the source claimed that Kunis suspects he's now cheating on her.

"When she's low like this, all those insecurities come to the surface. She's been grilling him when they're apart and even started looking over his shoulder at his texts – which is driving Ashton away even more."

However, NW had no proof to back its claims. Gossip Cop debunked the report.

On Monday, Kunis and Kutcher were seen taking their two kids to a dance class in Los Angeles. The duo was also seen smiling during an outing with their children last month. In photos of Kunis that were shared recently, the actress looks perfectly happy and healthy, thus clearing that she is not losing weight rapidly.