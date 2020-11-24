Youtube recently banned a video in which a pharmaceutical industry veteran raised doubts about the accuracy of Covid-19 tests. In the video, Dr. Michael Yeadon said half or even almost all of the tests for COVID are false positives. Youtube banned the video within hours.

Perhaps what irked the Big Tech was Yeadon's assertion that the panic over the second or third wave of coronavirus may be unfounded. Yeadon, who had worked as Chief Science Officer for pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for 16 years, went on to say that "this pandemic is fundamentally over."

This obviously, runs counter to the existing narrative. It actually falls into the 'misinformation' pool. These days it's quite easy to arrive at such conclusions. Yeadon's arguments do not stand a chance as if it were. It's anathema to science. And it can't be seen and discussed. The Big Tech sits in judgment over everything. And you will be hauled over the coals if you ask if the Big Tech is doing this for the Big Pharma!

China and Arbitrary Lockdowns

Of Course, coronavirus has killed people. The governments around the world so easily fell to the Chinese model of containing the virus - arbitrary lockdowns that dehumanized people. At that level of state-created panic, the virus simply became more monstrous than it actually ever was.

In many countries, this panic provoked mindless fear in people. Suddenly the coronavirus epidemic ceased to be a health calamity. If the virus was seen as a health emergency and just a health emergency, the medical response to it could have been more effective. More lives could have been saved. Instead, the patients were criminalized, forcing them to go underground rather than seek medical help. The virus thrived underground.

Now, nearly a year after the virus paralyzed life on Earth, the specter of a second wave, and a third wave, are looming. Meanwhile, the Big Pharma is doing the final touches to the vaccine. And if you question if actually there is a second wave of the virus and then a third wave, you easily become anti-social, anti-science, anti-government and a silly peddler of misinformation. You can't have constructive discussion on the pandemic, any longer. You can't raise a question. Conform, or perish.

Second Wave of COVID is Manufactured'

Yeadon argues, citing principles of epidemiology, that a "second wave" of COVID is entirely manufactured. Citing the experience with other recent norovirus outbreaks -- the SARS virus in 2003, and MERS in 2012 -- he says that the idea of subsequent waves itself is wrong. Instead, what appears like subsequent waves is actually a single wave occurring in different geographical regions at different points in time.

"It is actually multiple single waves affecting geographically distinct populations at different times as the disease spreads. In this case the first major peak was seen in Saudi Arabia with a second peak some months later in the Republic of Korea. Analyzed individually, each area followed a typical single event...," he says about MERS.

He gave another blow to the establishment, saying that lockdown did not actually help curb the virus spread. If you are in the government, you don't like to hear that! If you are in the Big Tech too, you don't like to hear that!

But Yeadon cites the now-famous example of Sweden.

Covid-29 doomsday preacher Neil Fergusson had said Sweden would see 40,000 deaths by May and 100,000 in later months as it did not lock up people in grids and pontificate. Yet, Sweden's coronavirus toll is 6,000 as of now. Its death rate was higher initially but eventually the rate edged down compared with the US and European neighbors.

Lockdowns Until Universal Vaccination?

Now, months after the Covid pandemic hit its peak, the governments around the world are toying with the dangerous idea of lockdowns and restrictions (in various forms) until universal vaccination is done.

Yeadon says that flawed testing is helping governments walk down that path. He and his co-authors point out that a PCR test basically looks for the presence of 'partial RNA sequences in the intact virus,' that can actually be a fragment of a dead virus that cannot any longer make anyone sick.

"In limited studies to date, many researchers have shown that some subjects remain PCR-positive long after the ability to culture virus from swabs has disappeared," he says.

Fauci Was Wrong

This argument aligns with the theory of herd immunity the Swedes vouched for. Far more people might have already contracted the highly contagious disease by now than the governments think. He substantiates this argument by citing that the survival rate of the infection has turned out to several-fold better than initial projections by experts in March-April. The rate is now seen at 99.8 percent, compared to 94 percent suggested by Anthony Fauci earlier.

"It is now established that at least 30% of our population already had immunological recognition of this new virus, before it even arrived... COVID-19 is new, but coronaviruses are not," he says.

That's a believable argument. He explains by saying that some level of "T-cell" immunity from exposure to other related coronaviruses existed in the population. Based on this premise, it is safe to argue that if only 15-25 percent of a population gets the virus, the community will have developed herd immunity.

"Current literature finds that between 20% and 50% of the population display this pre-pandemic T-cell responsiveness, meaning we could adopt an initially susceptible population value from 80% to 50%. The lower the real initial susceptibility, the more secure we are in our contention that a herd immunity threshold (HIT) has been reached," Yeadon and his team say.