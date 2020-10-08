President Donald Trump's campaign took a dig at Senator Kamala Harris by keeping a ticket reserved for late rapper Tupac Shakur for Wednesday night's vice presidential debate. This was a sly response to Harris referring to Tupac as her favorite rapper alive in an interview.



"I can confirm that we have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, who, as we know, is Sen. Harris' favorite rapper alive," said Trump/Pence re-election campaign senior adviser Jason Miller. "I don't know if he shows up," the frequent cable news talking head added. "I'm personally more of a Biggie fan if he's still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr. Shakur."

Last month, Harris had a slip of the tongue at the virtual NAACP convention when she said Tupac Shakur was "best rapper alive." She instantly realized her mistake, but it was enough for the Trump campaign to troll her.

Tupac and Christopher Smalls, aka The Notorious BIG, were shot down almost three decades ago in the East Coast/West Coast throwdown. However, there is a school of belief that somebody did not actually kill Tupac, and the successor of the Black Panthers has been in hiding ever since 1996. Harris' mistake of referring to Tupac as the "best rapper alive" made Trump/Pence followers speculate that she follows that school of thought where Tupac's death was a hoax.

It has not been the first time Harris and Tupac's name has come together. In 2019, she claimed that she listened to Snoop Dogg and Tupac when she was in college. When asked if she has smoked weed, the senator agreed and said that it was a joint. However, what took everyone's attention was the fact that the West Coast rappers were not working on any music until years after Harris graduated from college.

The vice presidential debate will start in Salt Lake City at 9 p.m. ET. It will be the only time when Pence and Harris will come face to face before the Election Day.