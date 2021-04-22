Mike Caussin Cheats on Jana Kramer Again? Singer-Actress Files for Divorce

Reports claimed that former footballer Mike Caussin had cheated on his wife Jana Kramer and this had led to the country singer and actress filing for divorce after six years of marriage. The 37-year-old Kramer announced her decision in an emotional social media post.

Kramer's Instagram post read: 'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give." The couple have two children Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

Caussin Cheated on Kramer: Source

Kramer also stated that she still believes in marriage, love and rebuilding but could not fight for it any longer. "I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone." Kramer wrote.

PEOPLE quoted a source as saying that Caussin cheated and broke Kramer's trust again. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change," the source told PEOPLE.

The couple had released their book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay and Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully just seven months ago. In the book the couple spoke about the challenges they faced in their married life. In fact, due to infidelity issues the couple, the couple had separated in 2016. But they renewed their vows in 2017. The former NFL player had sought treatment for sex addiction and the couple tried to make their relationship work.

Trouble in Paradise

The book provides insights into the couple's troubled married life. Speaking about his relationship [including affairs] Caussin had told "I've dated only a few women in my life. Most of my relationships can be more described as 'talking to,' which essentially means we were sleeping together but I never committed enough to get my feelings involved. And when I did commit, I inevitably cheated. I couldn't be alone."

But expressing his feelings for Kramer he had said: "Now, I loved and still love being Jana's husband, but early in the relationship I had no idea who I was anymore." But Kramer was completely broken after finding out about Caussin's affairs and had written in an essay for Good Morning America, "The pain consumed my every thought and physically hurt me more than I thought I could handle. It seems like a terrible nightmare that I wouldn't wish on anyone."

Kramer posted an image of her crying on her Instagram page on March 23. "No relationship is perfect and when blow ups or fights happen sometimes we believe it's done and over but really it's a moment for growth and more understanding and to lean into your partner. Now when you're in the middle of the fire it's hard to lean in and see that but just know it's not the end of the world," the caption read.