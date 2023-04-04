Midnight Museum Ending, Episode 10 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Midnight Museum ending will feature the final journey of Dome and Khatha. The duo will try to fix things before it's too late. Episode 10 will air on GMM 25 Tuesday, April 4, at 8.30 pm ICT. People in Thailand can watch the finale on TV.

Thai drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the last episode of this fantasy thriller drama with subtitles on ViuTv.

The followers of this mini-series can watch the episodes with subtitles on the official YouTube channel of GMM TV. The YouTube channel will release every episode with subtitles weekly. But the international fans of this drama will have to wait a couple of hours more from the original telecast time for the episode release. The subtitling team may release the chapter soon.

Here are the international air timings of Midnight Museum episode 10:

Australia - 12.30 pm

The UK - 1.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

South Korea - 10.30 am

The US - 8.30 am

Noom Attaporn Teemarkorn directed the mini-series. It is written by Chalermpong Udomsilp, Folk Sornpanath Patpho, Game Kirati Kumsat, Tatum Thanaphan Tangsittiprasert, and Three Supawith Utama. The cast members are Tor Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, Gun Atthaphan Phunsawat, Saiparn Apinya Sakuljaroensuk, Foei Patara Eksangkul, Namtan Tipnaree Weerawatnodom, Ployphach Phatchatorn Thanawat, and Tay Tawan Vihokratana.

Midnight Museum revolves around the life of a barista named Dome. On his last day at a cafe, he receives a job offer from a regular customer. Khatha buys coffee from the shop every day. But he never drinks his coffee. He offers Dome a job at an unusual museum that opens at midnight. On his first day at the museum, Dome finds out that everything in the museum is possessed.

His curiosity about the things in the museum leads him to a restricted area. The story focuses on the aftermath of his decision to enter the restricted area of the museum. The finale will follow Dome and Khatha as they try to fix things.

Here is a preview of Midnight Museum Episode 10