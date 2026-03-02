• Oil prices surge after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran

• U.S. crude jumps as much as 11%

• S&P 500 futures fall, gold and dollar rise

• Strait of Hormuz disruption concerns unsettle markets

The oil market recorded sharp increases as hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran increased at a level of dumping new uncertainties on the global energy markets with investors rushing to the safe haven assets and the equity future market plummeted. The prices of benchmark U.S. crude futures surged as high as 11% to trade around 75 a barrel, but then fell slightly.

The world benchmark, the Encyclopaedian crude, rose to approximately 79 per barrel by approximately 8 percent. The market data mentioned by Bloomberg says that the market gain continued from last Friday, when the prices already finished their peak since July.

S&P 500-linked futures have declined about 1% on Sunday intraday trading, as the gold futures advanced over 2% intraday. The U.S dollar went up, with traders going defensively before the full market activity commenced. The direct attention of the investors is on the Strait of Hormuz, a small shipping channel where approximately a fifth of the world oil and natural gas are shipped.

In Blogsterville some boats have taken the route to evade increased tensions although not all known large-scale infrastructure attacks have been confirmed.

Power Chokepoint In The Heart of Risk

Gregory Brew, who works in Eurasia Group as a senior analyst, believes that Iranian communication around the strait is aimed at maximizing uncertainty. The Iranians know that oil is the most crucial delicacy to the U.S. They are attempting to raise price, Brew said. What they are currently attempting to do is make it uncertain that the water way is safe.

The oil prices were already increasing by about 20 percent since the beginning of January before the escalation over the weekend and it represents weeks of accumulated geopolitical risk. Analysts observe that though tensions in the region always result in price spikes, long term shipping disruption via Hormuz has never been the case.

Barclays strategists alarmed that a protracted oil war would drive the commodity to over $100 per barrel which would have significant impact on expectations of inflation and growth. ClearView Energy Partners warned that even once active military actions are over, civil unrest or instability within the borders of Iran might continue to lengthen market risk premiums even when markets regain their normal functioning.

The energy related equities recorded gains in premarket indications as a surge in crude prices and the cyclical sectors showed that they were likely to be under pressure. Goldman Sachs analysts affirmed that in the case of equities and credit markets, the effect would be controllable unless oil interruptions are found to be both serious and permanent. In the case of equities and credit, the effect has been negative, but even then it would take a major and prolonged oil impairment to suggest developmental outcomes on the international growth.

General Economic Projections

The increased prices of oil are directly passed on to transportation, manufacturing and utility expenses. According to the analysts of Evercore, a temporary shift to $80-85 a barrel would probably have minimal effects worldwide. Nevertheless, they referred to a situation of $100 -120 oil as being qualitatively different pointing to increased risks to inflation expectation.

Alan Gelder, the senior vice president of Wood Mackenzie remarked that schedule on the commencement of normal flow of exports by the producers like Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq will be crucial. All normalization may require weeks even under the optimistic scenario. At that period, oil prices will be strongly upsided.

The progress of gold and the power of the dollar indicated investor insecurity. Gold has historically performed better than being an inflation and instability hedge. The demand will also be attracted to treasury markets with traders re-evaluating growth and policy risks. The intensity and rate of the recent strikes, as well as the retaliatory measures in the rest of the region, have provoked the fears that the fight may not be limited to the localized clashes.

Energy markets are still very sensitive considering the central position of the region in the world supply chains. Although there are past price spikes caused by Iranian flare-ups but these are temporary, analysts believe that the magnitude of the current developments can challenge the notion that the disruptions would dissipate soon.

Another point that will greatly depend on is the opening of shipping lanes and the second one is whether the additional escalation is directly aimed at oil infrastructure. The markets will respond to the revision by the Strait of Hormuz and the signals by the leading energy producers as trading is reinstated in full, and the price of the crude will probably be the key indicator of risk.