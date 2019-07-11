As the Microsoft xCloud and Google Stadia launch get closer, scrutiny on the performance of both devices becomes more frequent. Users cannot also help but compare which among the two comes first in reliability and most of all, smartphone gaming.

Smartphone gaming fanatics could use some help from the recent Microsoft xCloud patent release in deciding on which gaming platform suits them best. The patent which is for two controllers somehow provides a glimpse on how the comparison will go.

Supported Devices

Stadia promises to work with four phones the moment it is launched. Microsoft xCloud, on the other hand, offers a wider variety of devices where to stream games on. It can be installed on smartphones and tablets. Although Stadia is only limited to Pixel devices as of the moment, the potential of it expanding to a wider scope of devices remains open. For this category, Microsoft is at an advantage.

Games

Depending on what the gamers are looking for, both the Microsoft xCloud and the Google Stadia has something to say in the gaming industry. Microsoft announced that it already has 3,500 accessible games that can be streamed from cloud and 1,900 more titles coming. Google may not have the long list but can assure their subscribers of one thing: all their available games are on their most updated versions.

Google also offers its subscribers a unique way of browsing new games. It can be done via State Share, which is done by accessing a Google link directing to a friend's game or via the multiplayer gaming platform called Crowd Play.

Peripherals

Google Stadia promotes independence among its supported devices. For Google, most peripherals for their gaming platform are value-added feature more than being an essential component. This means that Stadia does not require additional hardware before users could enjoy their best gaming experience.

Microsoft xCloud, on the other hand, sees the need for peripherals specifically in games that require fast reflexes. Games such as PUBG and Fornite are better played with accessories to prevent the tricky experience playing dependent on touch screen controls alone.

Although the release dates still remain unknown, the gaming industry continues to anticipate more leaks of information to see which among the upcoming devices is a perfect deal.

