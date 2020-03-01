Microsoft has just launched a new update for its Windows 10 operating system to fix a myriad of annoying glitches and quality improvements. Besides, the new update also comes with a series of upgrades for its AI-based personal assistant Cortana. With a version number of KB4535996, the latest Windows 10 update has modified a series of things which were reported earlier to the company.

In its release note, Microsoft has cited the complete changes offered with the new update. The most critical differences in the Windows 10 update are:

The latest update addresses an issue that might cause Microsoft browsers to bypass proxy servers. Improves battery performance during Modern Standby mode.

It would address an issue that might prevent the "Allow uninstallation of language features when a language is uninstalled" Group Policy from taking effect.

Addresses an issue that prevents the Windows Search box from rendering fully in the space allotted for it.

The new update would address an issue that generates an "unknown username or bad password" error when attempting to sign in. This occurs in an environment that has a Windows Server 2003 domain controller (DC) and a Windows Server 2016 or later DC.

The new Windows 10 update would also address an issue with sign-in scripts that fail to run when a user signs in or signs out.

Addresses an issue that makes the Windows Defender Application Control's Code Integrity-based events unreadable.

Addresses an issue with certificate validation that causes Internet Explorer mode on Microsoft Edge to fail.

The all-new Cortana

Microsoft has also modified its AI-assistant in the Windows 10 operating system. Post installing the update, you would notice, the Cortana would no longer allow you to control your music playback, manage the connected smart devices or control related third-party software. The AI assistant would instead focus more into the Windows 10 accessibility features like adding or modifying to-do list, taking notes and manage them, send a scheduled email or execute a business meeting via Skype and so on.

In short, from now on, the Cortana would stop walking in Siri, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa's shoes and would focus on offering a more customised and refined experience to the Windows 10 users'.

How to Install

Installing the new update comprises a few clicks and an easy step-by-step guide to follow. Before continue we recommend you to update the Service Stack Update (SSU) to improve the reliability of the update process to mitigate potential issues while installing the latest update. If you skip the latest SSU update, there's a risk that your Windows-powered machine can't be updated with the latest Windows security fixes.