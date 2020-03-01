Microsoft has just launched a new update for its Windows 10 operating system to fix a myriad of annoying glitches and quality improvements. Besides, the new update also comes with a series of upgrades for its AI-based personal assistant Cortana. With a version number of KB4535996, the latest Windows 10 update has modified a series of things which were reported earlier to the company.
In its release note, Microsoft has cited the complete changes offered with the new update. The most critical differences in the Windows 10 update are:
The all-new Cortana
Microsoft has also modified its AI-assistant in the Windows 10 operating system. Post installing the update, you would notice, the Cortana would no longer allow you to control your music playback, manage the connected smart devices or control related third-party software. The AI assistant would instead focus more into the Windows 10 accessibility features like adding or modifying to-do list, taking notes and manage them, send a scheduled email or execute a business meeting via Skype and so on.
In short, from now on, the Cortana would stop walking in Siri, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa's shoes and would focus on offering a more customised and refined experience to the Windows 10 users'.
How to Install
Installing the new update comprises a few clicks and an easy step-by-step guide to follow. Before continue we recommend you to update the Service Stack Update (SSU) to improve the reliability of the update process to mitigate potential issues while installing the latest update. If you skip the latest SSU update, there's a risk that your Windows-powered machine can't be updated with the latest Windows security fixes.