Microsoft has unleashed a significant update for its May 2020 Patch for Windows 10 users. The latest Windows 10 update includes patches for 111 vulnerabilities. Out of the 111 Windows 10 vulnerabilities, 13 flagged as critical, 91 as necessary, 3 as moderate and 4 has been identified as low-risk vulnerabilities.

The fixed vulnerabilities

The fixed vulnerabilities mostly exist on the Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge browser, Xbox gaming app and a few core components. The latest update would be applicable for all Windows 10 running machines with a version number of 1507, 1607, 1703, 1709, 1803, 1809, 1909, and 1903.

Microsoft explains that the May 2020 update would fix a critical performance issue in the Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) app, a problem in Windows Disk Cleanup. The May 2020 update includes tons of security updates for the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Microsoft Xbox, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Authentication, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, Windows Update Stack, Windows Core Networking, Internet Information Services, Windows Network Security and Containers, Windows Active Directory, Windows Server, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Key Windows 10 vulnerabilities fixed

However, the critical update, according to BleepingComputer, is the fix meant for Windows Mixed Reality Gaming (WMR). The WMR is Microsoft's Virtual and augmented reality platform with around 25,000 games and apps in it.

The latest three vulnerabilities found in the Microsoft Edge browser, CVE-2020-1056, CVE-2020-1059, and CVE-2020-1096 has also had been patched via this update. This vulnerability would let an attacker executer Remote Code Execution (RCE) by driving the user's internet traffic to a malicious site. The vulnerabilities could also allow an attacker to take control of the machine with admin rights.

Another critical vulnerability which May 2020 fixed resides in the Colour Management Module, which would also let the attackers execute RCE attacks by compelling the user navigating to a rogue site.

No support for new 32-bit machines

The latest update would only work on 64-bit OEM versions of Windows 10, meaning it would no longer work on a machine running on Windows 10 32 bit OEM edition. Microsoft has explained that the decision won't impact the older 32-bit machines running on an earlier version of Windows 10. But from now on, Microsoft is gearing up to make the Windows 10 platform for 64-bit devices only. Still, it would continue its support for the dated hardware working on 32-bit computing architecture.