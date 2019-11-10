The Disk Cleanup is one of the pivotal tools present in every windows version. It contains all sorts of information and files like Catalog Files for the Content Indexer, temporary setup files, recycle bin, delivery optimization files, download program files, and a few other significant files which might be of your use.

With the upcoming latest Windows 10 20H1 update, Microsoft decided to remove the download folder from the Disk Cleanup tool. The decision was taken after a lot of users gave feedback about the important files getting deleted accidentally without any alert while deleting.

The latest update also comes up with Storage Sense, which is a new tool added to make your work much easier. This feature will automatically empty the space by removing files that aren't required for you anymore, like the ones that are present in the recycle bin, and any other temporary files, etc.

Previously, the download folder was not part of the Disk cleanup tool, but, since the Windows 10 1809 version, which was released in October 2018, caused users to delete the potential files from download folder before using them.

Users, while cleaning up the disk, directly click OK to clean up the files instead of de-selecting the options, which they want to elude from obliterating. So, it is suggested that, for the safety of files, after downloading it, move them to a separate folder or other storage space drive instead of keeping them in the downloads folder.

In addition to that, Microsoft has also made a lot of changes for PC. Also, they added a note stating that "Based on feedback, we've decided to remove the downloads folder from disk cleanup".

Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Program Manager, Windows Insider Program, writes in the Microsoft blog: "This is a server-side change that's currently rolling out and will appear for users across builds from version 1809 to 20H1. Currently, quick searches are only available in the US but will be available soon internationally".

However, Windows 10 20H1 will be rolled out in mid-December, which is three months late than the actual OS release date. The reason is that Microsoft is busy fixing some bugs and make various improvements to it. Also, "each release still gets the usual seven to nine months in development", writes Eric Starker in the Microsoft Tech Community blog.