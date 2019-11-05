Good news for students and professionals! Tech giant Microsoft in a mega announcement said that it is launching a single application combining its popular MS Word, MS Excel and MS PowerPoint apps. In an announcement from its Ignite Conference in Orlando, Microsoft said that it will soon test a new version of the Office app that will combine all the three apps into one centralized application.

The new version will be made available in all Android and iOS devices. Microsoft said that it has already released a beta version of the app, but an official announcement will be released only after detecting the bugs in it. Users will be able to create new spreadsheets, presentations and word documents and even work to edit already existing documents. A new feature introduced in the app is that users can take a snap picture of the document and convert it into an editable word document. They can even transform tables and tabular sheets from a printed page into spreadsheets. They also can convert powerpoint files to PDF documents.

Users can also store and access documents in the cloud application. The new app also allows users to quickly perform common mobile tasks with in-built actions such as instantly creating PDF documents from photos or Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents, signing PDFs using fingers, easily transfer files between one's phone and computer devices or share files with instantly with nearby mobile devices.

Earlier in February, Microsoft launched a new Office app in Windows 10 Operating System. All the three apps individually are very popular on mobile phones. Reports suggest that each app has been downloaded over one billion times on Android phones. Recently, Microsoft upgraded its Outlook application with a new 'Play My E-mail' feature, which allows the users to play back their e-mails using Cortana.

With the latest mobile application, Microsoft is looking to give a tough competition to Google whose Docs, Slides and Sheets applications are widely popular on Android and iOS platforms.