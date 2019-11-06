International tech giant Microsoft joined hands with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and launched a three-year plan to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accelerate their adoption of technology. This plan is called Tech Intensity Training Roadmap. It should be mentioned that this newly launched plan will be the part of a national movement to provide Singaporeans with the opportunities to develop their fullest potential throughout the period, regardless of their starting point.

The SkillsFuture includes four key thrust areas such as helping individuals make well-informed choices in education, training and careers, develop an integrated high-quality system of education and training that responds to constantly evolving needs, promote employer recognition and career development based on skills and mastery and foster a culture that supports and celebrates lifelong learning.

Singapore's Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Communications and Information, Dr Janil Puthucheary announced the new collaboration with Microsoft at the inaugural SkillsFuture Festival X Smart Nation (SFFXSmart Nation), which took place in August. It should be noted that this partnership is aiming to benefit 5,000 individuals and 100 SMEs.

The tech company of Bill Gates is expected to work with SkillsFuture to enhance workplace learning practices among Microsoft's network of SME partners, through which both parties will develop a training blueprint for SMEs. The company will also provide a curated list of free online Microsoft courses on the MySkillsFuture portal that will include subjects like Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The participants of selected programs will get a chance to receive Microsoft certification after the completion. The multinational US-based company's PowerApps Platform will also be incorporated into SkillsFuture initiatives.

