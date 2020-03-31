Microsoft Corp stated that it has seen a sudden surge of 775 percent in a month for the Teams calling and meeting in Italy, withdrawing a previous statement that the spike was for the cloud services in the regions which are around the world the Imposed social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

The multinational company made the correction in a blog on Monday, which was originally posted on March 28. The company did not provide any details about the growth of the cloud services in the virus affected regions as per the latest blog update.

Coronavirus crisis

The company had said Teams has seen a significant spike in usage, with 44 million daily users currently on the workplace chat application. Italy has been one of the worst hit countries due to the coronavirus outbrea kas the country has lost more than 11,000 people due to the deadly coronavirus virus.

