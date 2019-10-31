Recently, Microsoft added a new feature on Android devices which allows Xbox One testers to surf their favorite console game on the Play store and enjoy playing it. This latest feature or called update let gamers play the Xbox games as well as they can stream directly from the cloud itself (Public preview of Project xCloud). You can connect the Xbox console and play the game via your mobile or tablet. Before playing, make sure that you are using a device that is running on Android 6.0 and above with Bluetooth 4.0 along with Xbox wireless controller.

As said about the Android version, to run these games, they are other requirements that are needed from the player's side like – internet connectivity upload speed minimum of 4.7mbps and above and download speed with a minimum of 10mbps, NAT type can be open or moderate, where it requires a network latency of less than 125ms for Console Streaming to work, but a latency of less than 60ms is optimal for the best Console Streaming experience - writes Jonathan Hildebrandt, Principal Program Manager at Microsoft.

However, make sure your console is on Instant-on mode, which makes you access those games remotely. Also, don't forget to download the Xbox streaming app on the Google Play store before you start connecting. To know step by step process about how to get started, you can refer to the Xbox page which explained in detail the requirements and guidelines that need to be followed to enjoy the Xbox experience on your mobile or tablet.

For any additional support regarding the set-up of Xbox, users can refer to the support page of Xbox.