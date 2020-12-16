Fans of Netflix series Black Mirror are aware of several weird but innovative science-fiction concepts but a Dubai-based salon introduced something that was never heard or seen anywhere in the world. Lanour Beauty Lounge is now offering its customers Samrat Nail manicure service. But what makes it unique? The answer is a chip on the nail.

Yes, you heard it right. The salon in Dubai's World Trade Centre is now offering a high-tech smart nail microchip manicure to make clients feel as if they are living in the future.

The Future Is Here

The futuristic manicure involves placing a tiny microchip on top of the fingernail that is then covered and secured with the layers of glitter nail polish, which makes the chip completely invisible.

The Lanour Beauty Lounge said that the microchip uses near-field communication (NFC), a technology for communication between two electronic devices over a distance of four centimeters or less. As per the salon, a simple tap on the chip-bearing, the finger will transfer personal data such as WhatsApp details, a digital business card, or social media details within seconds.

This microchip is also claimed to be safe and cannot be tracked or hacked. The data storage capacity of the chip is quite low for now. But CEO Nour Nakarem said that he is hopeful about the technological advancements. He said the chip on the nail idea can be developed to the point when anyone with the microchip attached to the nails can pay the bills, share menus, and other information.

The cost of the Smart Nail service starts at only AED 250, which is almost $70 for the first application. But this hi-tech manicure process lasts up to three weeks. If someone has the annual membership, it will cost AED 1,000, around $300, for 12 applications.