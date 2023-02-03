From Micro to Nano: Why Robotics and Automation Are Integral to Last Mile Delivery

The advent of dark stores has brought about a paradigm shift in the e-commerce, retail, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries. With the online grocery market set to reach a staggering USD 2,158.53 billion by 2030, retailers are looking for ways to keep pace with the changing consumer behavior, which has seen a growing demand for online grocery shopping and delivery-centric services.

One of the biggest trends that has skyrocketed in popularity is the emergence of dark stores, which are retail establishments designed exclusively for online grocery orders and last-mile deliveries. Unlike micro-fulfillment centers, dark stores are strategically located in urban areas and operate as traditional grocery stores but without a public storefront. Products are stored, picked, and packed in a warehouse-style environment, ready for delivery directly to the customer.

Dark stores allow retailers to optimize their supply chain operations, streamline their delivery process, and reduce costs associated with traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Customers, on the other hand, benefit from faster delivery times and a wider selection of products, which they can order from the comfort of their own homes. CPG brands, meanwhile, can increase their visibility and reach a wider audience through the online grocery market.

Dark Stores and "Ghosting"

According to Forbes, dark stores are providing a unique opportunity for brands and retailers to explore new avenues of operational excellence and control. The various delivery variations of the dark store business model are enabling merchants to enter market segments where they don't have physical stores, through the concept of "ghosting." This has paved the way for new and innovative business models, such as "ghost" kitchens, which are specifically designed for delivery orders.

Examples of this innovative approach can be seen in popular fast-food chains such as Wendy's and Chick-fil-A, which have introduced "ghost" kitchens for delivery orders. This allows them to reach a wider customer base without the need for a physical storefront, providing a cost-effective and flexible solution for their delivery needs. The success of these models has sparked interest in the dark store concept, with other retailers and brands exploring the potential benefits of this innovative approach to online grocery shopping.

Dark stores further empower brands and retailers to create new business models and reach new market segments, helping to further drive the growth of the online grocery market. The ability to reach customers through "ghosting" offers a unique opportunity for merchants to expand their reach and reach new customers, helping to build brand loyalty and increase revenue.

Hyperscaling Last Mile Fulfillment

One of the key enablers of the success of dark stores is the integration of robotics and automation technologies. Robotics and automation play a crucial role in the last-mile delivery process, allowing for fast and efficient order fulfillment and reducing the need for manual labor. Automated systems minimize the risk of human error, ensuring that orders are accurate and delivered on time.

Due to these factors, retailers, CPG brands, and eCommerce companies turn to modern tech breakthroughs to hyper-scale last-mile fulfillment. Solutions like 1MRobotics, a company that develops robotic nano-fulfillment centers to deploy fleets of fully automated dark stores that enable last-mile operations, aim to create cutting-edge capabilities to bring lights-out automation to more industries and sectors. Their hyperlocal automated and off-the-shelf container-sized solution is easily deployed anywhere while reducing headcount to the bare minimum, if not zero, and ensuring operational efficiencies at any scale.

The Israel-based startup was established in 2021 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and experts who have worked at organizations such as Magic Leap, Elbit Systems, Allot Communications, Bringg, and others. With decades of combined experience from companies at different stages of development, ranging from the early establishment to mergers and acquisitions, the team brings a wealth of cross-functional expertise to the table. This includes a strong background in enterprise sales, hardware and software development, robotics, and electro-optics, both in Israel and internationally.

Conclusion

Dark stores are changing the face of e-commerce, retail, and CPG industries. They provide a more efficient way to meet the growing demand for online grocery shopping, and the integration of robotics and automation technologies ensures fast, accurate, and cost-effective delivery services. As the online grocery market continues to expand, it is clear that dark store business models will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of retail.