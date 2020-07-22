Supporting the US President Donald Trump has allegedly cost a Michigan schoolteacher his job, according to reports on Tuesday. Justin Kucera, a social studies teacher, and varsity baseball coach at Walled Lake Western High School in the Great Detroit area claimed the district school officials gave him the option to "either be fired or resign."

On July 6, Kucera posted "Trump is our president" on Twitter. The same day, he retweeted the president's tweet that called for schools to be reopened in the fall despite mounting health crisis due to COVID-19. The teacher reportedly said he was called in by the school district officials on July 10.

Teacher Loses Job for Supporting Trump?

"They initially took my statement on why I tweeted those tweets and they told me they would have a decision about my future employment in the upcoming days. When they completed the meeting, I was told I had the option to either be fired or resign." Kucera told the Washington Free Beacon. Referring to Kucera as a "former employee," the school district issued a statement to the Blaze saying it encouraged "positive discourse."

"These are difficult times in our community and across our country. When issues arise there's a temptation to view items through the lens of our fractured political discourse. Walled Lake encourages students and staff members to engage each other with mutual respect and civility," the statement read. The school district also added that it believed in "vigorous community discussion" that resulted in "mutual respect."

However, according to Kucera, his tweet was meant to unify, rather than divide. "I know a lot of people are just rooting for Trump to fail, and I don't think that anybody should do that," Kucera told the Washington Free Beacon. The teacher said that people should want the president to do well. He apologized for his tweet as it brought so much negative attention but mentioned that he is not sorry for what he said.

The College Fix noted that Kucera had legal rights to file a case against the school district citing First Amendment. It, however, remains unclear whether the teacher would file a legal complaint on the school district.