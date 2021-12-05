Michigan Boy, 13, Makes Threatening Message to Middle School, Charged with Felony

A 13-year-old middle schooler was arrested by the police in Waterford Township of Michigan on Friday, December 3 after he allegedly made threats against his school involving a gun. The Detroit News reported that the precautionary arrest comes days after a sophomore at Oxford High School in Michigan, Ethan Crumbley, 15, opened fire killing 4 students and injuring several others.

The 13-year-old boy, whose identity is not known at the moment, made a social media post on Thursday with a picture of a gun captioned "Mason better watch out." Police described the post as a direct threat to Mason Middle School. The Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley also made similar social media posts with a picture of a gun, days before the shooting on November 30.

According to police, almost 60 schools in Michigan have suspended classes following Tuesday's shooting after receiving similar threats. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard and Prosecutor Karen McDonald said there has been a surge of threats of school shootings since the last three days.

Felony carrying 20 years in prison

Police informed that the 13-year-old suspect admitted to making threats while being interviewed. He is facing charges of a felony carrying up to 20 years in prison. The teen was charged in juvenile court with 'knowingly making a false report of terrorism.' It is a 20-year felony in Michigan if convicted. Police noted that the boy is scheduled to be presented before a court on December 20, and will remain in custody until then.

According to the Detroit News, Waterford Township Police Chief Scott Underwood noted that all threats are taken seriously and being investigated. "We will use all available investigative tactics and resources, arrest those responsible, and seek to charge them to the fullest extent possible," he said.

Oxford School shooter also showed disturbing signs

The Oxford School shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley also made disturbing social media posts in the days leading up to the fateful day of the shooting. According to DailyMail, Ethan and his parents were called for a meeting with his teachers 3 hours before the shooting after a teacher found him searching for ammunition on his phone. Ethan reportedly used the gun bought for him by his parents in the shooting. The suspect's parents, James and Jennifer are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Ethan, on the other hand, is charged as an adult with 4 counts of first-degree murder, 7 counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and 1 count of terrorism causing death.