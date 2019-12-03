Beating odd weather, hundreds of marijuana buyers queued up outside Michigan pot shops to legally buy marijuana for recreational use. Many marijuana lovers even camped out the stores overnight to buy weed as soon as the stores opened on Sunday.
Michigan starting December 1 became the 10th state in the United States to sell marijuana for recreational use.
John Sinclair, a marijuana activist, who shot to fame after he was sentenced to 10 years prison term for giving marijuana joints to a police officer, was the first to buy recreational marijuana at Arbors Wellness.
Sinclair's arrest back in 1969 sparked after Beatles star John Lennon performed and sang a song about Sinclair.
Kelly Savage of Columbus, Ohio, was the first to purchase recreational marijuana at Exclusive Brands LLC's provisioning center in Ann Arbor. It was an ounce of Platinum OG flower for $480. It is reported that Kelly camped out and waited for over 10 hours.
Here are a few things to keep in mind
- Only 2.5 ounces of marijuana can be purchased by consumers at a time.
- It still illegal to smoke weed in public, on school property or on federal lands.
- It also illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana or take it across state lines.
- Employers still can fire or refuse to hire people who fail a drug test.
Here is the list of the pot shops with licenses:
Marijuana Retailer
Greenstone
338 S. Ashley Street
Ann Arbor MI 48104
Marijuana Retailer
Arbors Wellness
321 E. Liberty Street
Ann Arbor MI 48104
Marijuana Retailer
Exclusive Provisioning Centers
3820 Varsity Drive
Ann Arbor MI 48108
Marijuana Processor
Arbor Kitchen LLC
124 W. Summit Street Suite B/C
Ann Arbor MI 48103
Marijuana Processor
Exclusive Brands LLC
3820 Varsity Drive
Ann Arbor MI 48108
Marijuana Event Organizer
Real Leaf Solutions
PO Box 2031
Kalkaska, MI 49646
Marijuana Safety Compliance
Precision Safety Innovation Laboratories, LLC
3970 Varsity Drive
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Class C Marijuana Grower
Exclusive Brands LLC
3820 Varsity Drive
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Marijuana Retailer
Lit Provisioning Centers / Lume Cannabis Co.
600 West 7th Street
Evart, MI 49631
Marijuana Retailer
Green Peak Innovations/Skymint
1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Marijuana Retailer
Michigan Supply and Provisions
1096 E. Main St Suite A
Morenci, MI 49256
Marijuana Secure Transporter
Greenline Express
573 S. Maple
Ann Arbor MI 48103
Marijuana Processor
Green Peak Innovations
10070 Harvest Park
Dimondale MI 48821
Class C Marijuana Grower (5 licenses)
Green Peak Innovations
10070 Harvest Park
Dimondale MI 48821