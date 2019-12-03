Beating odd weather, hundreds of marijuana buyers queued up outside Michigan pot shops to legally buy marijuana for recreational use. Many marijuana lovers even camped out the stores overnight to buy weed as soon as the stores opened on Sunday.

Michigan starting December 1 became the 10th state in the United States to sell marijuana for recreational use.

John Sinclair, a marijuana activist, who shot to fame after he was sentenced to 10 years prison term for giving marijuana joints to a police officer, was the first to buy recreational marijuana at Arbors Wellness.

Sinclair's arrest back in 1969 sparked after Beatles star John Lennon performed and sang a song about Sinclair.

Kelly Savage of Columbus, Ohio, was the first to purchase recreational marijuana at Exclusive Brands LLC's provisioning center in Ann Arbor. It was an ounce of Platinum OG flower for $480. It is reported that Kelly camped out and waited for over 10 hours.

Here are a few things to keep in mind

Only 2.5 ounces of marijuana can be purchased by consumers at a time.

It still illegal to smoke weed in public, on school property or on federal lands.

It also illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana or take it across state lines.

Employers still can fire or refuse to hire people who fail a drug test.

Here is the list of the pot shops with licenses:

Marijuana Retailer

Greenstone

338 S. Ashley Street

Ann Arbor MI 48104

Marijuana Retailer

Arbors Wellness

321 E. Liberty Street

Ann Arbor MI 48104

Marijuana Retailer

Exclusive Provisioning Centers

3820 Varsity Drive

Ann Arbor MI 48108

Marijuana Processor

Arbor Kitchen LLC

124 W. Summit Street Suite B/C

Ann Arbor MI 48103

Marijuana Processor

Exclusive Brands LLC

3820 Varsity Drive

Ann Arbor MI 48108

Marijuana Event Organizer

Real Leaf Solutions

PO Box 2031

Kalkaska, MI 49646

Marijuana Safety Compliance

Precision Safety Innovation Laboratories, LLC

3970 Varsity Drive

Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Class C Marijuana Grower

Exclusive Brands LLC

3820 Varsity Drive

Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Marijuana Retailer

Lit Provisioning Centers / Lume Cannabis Co.

600 West 7th Street

Evart, MI 49631

Marijuana Retailer

Green Peak Innovations/Skymint

1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Marijuana Retailer

Michigan Supply and Provisions

1096 E. Main St Suite A

Morenci, MI 49256

Marijuana Secure Transporter

Greenline Express

573 S. Maple

Ann Arbor MI 48103

Marijuana Processor

Green Peak Innovations

10070 Harvest Park

Dimondale MI 48821

Class C Marijuana Grower (5 licenses)

Green Peak Innovations

10070 Harvest Park

Dimondale MI 48821