Michelle Williams is reportedly engaged to director Thomas Kail and the lovely couple is also expecting their first child. Although we aren't sure how long the Tony award-winning director and the four-time Oscar Nominee have been romantically involved, we do know that the couple worked together before on.

The drama was directed by Kail and it took us through the relationship between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, who were a Broadway couple. In fact, for her performance in this drama, Williams also won an Emmy award. People reported that Williams' 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with the late actor Heath Ledger, was the one who brought the couple close, playing a matchmaker.

Finding love again

While the actress was in London shooting for Venom 2, the couple was photographed together. In fact, Williams was also seen shopping for clothes at a maternity boutique called Seraphine's in Kensington. Previously, Williams was married to musician Phil Elverum. The marriage ended eight months back. We don't know the reason behind the split, but it was believed to be amicable.

Michelle was also in a famous long-term relationship with late Heath Ledger, whom she met in 2004 while filming for Brokeback Mountains. But, the couple split in 2007, just a few months before Ledger's death, due to a drug overdose.

The actress has remained close to Ledger's family and they even say that she is an amazing mum to Matilda. Last year, while speaking to Vanity Fair, Michelle talked about finding love again after the death of Heath Ledger. The actress said, "I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, "Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes."

The actress also spoke about why she was so open about wanting to find love again. She explained, "What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?" Well, it looks like she found someone special and we couldn't be happier.