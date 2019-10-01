Marvel Studios is packed with many films in its Phase 4 like Black Widow, Eternals, Shan-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and now Spider-Man 3. The fans are excited and waiting for the release of those films, but some have not been announced yet.

These are the sequels of last hit super-hero films like Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2 and also Ant-Man 3. These are the films that are in the line up to be announced soon but Ant-Man 3 is the only film that has been largely uncertain. If the studio planned to make Ant-Man 3, then Michelle Pfeiffer is expected to come back as Janet Van Dyne.

Recently, Michelle talks about Ant-Man 3 possibilities and if the film will be made, then she will be a part of it or not? Michelle attended the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and at the red carpet of the event, Variety asked Michelle if it's possible to see her in Ant-Man 3. Michelle said that it is something that she is all enthusiastic about.

"It's possible, if there is one. Oh yeah!" told Pfeiffer.

Although, there is confirmation on Ant-Man 3, it doesn't mean that the film won't happen. As the announcement on Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 also has not happened yet, despite both being huge hits at the box office. On the other hand, Ant-Man 3 actor Paul Rudd has said many times in the past that the film in the works. It may take some time to complete the pre-production work on Ant-Man 3.

In August, Paul Rudd reportedly told a fan that the script of the film was almost finalized. But when the fan told others, Rudd backtracked from his statement and said he wanted to check how fast that rumor would spread. Even if Ant-Man 3 is announced, the fans may not see it until 2023 or 2024.