Michelle Obama, who was surrounded by false rumours of a divorce with Barack Obama, shared a rare family photo to mark Thanksgiving Day. "From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving," the former lirst Lady wrote along with the photo of herself, Barack, and daughters Sasha and Malia.

According to People magazine, the photo was taken back in May before Sasha headed to prom.

Barack also shared a photo on Instagram of the whole family handing out items at a food bank.

"Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love," he captioned the photo. "From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving."

The former president and the former first lady have been surrounded by several false rumours about troubles in their marriage. Globe published a report last month claiming that Barack and Michelle are allegedly getting a $150 million divorce. However, these claims are completely untrue.

An unnamed and unreliable source claimed that Barack was fighting with his wife's for her "snooty Hollywood lifestyle." The report also said that Michelle was upset about her husband's refusal to get a "real job" after leaving the White House.

"When Barack hurled his ring at Michelle, that was the end. Word is, they're both consulting high-powered divorce attorneys. They're not even speaking to each other at this point. They have their 'people' communicating for them," the source claimed. The divorce rumours were debunked.