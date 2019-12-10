In a recent interview with Today on Monday, Michelle Obama gave her views on the impeachment proceedings involving President Donald Trump, calling it "surreal." However, the former first lady of the United States also said that she believes the nation can make it through the current political turmoil.

Michelle Obama's comments came during the interview that took place on her trip to Vietnam, where she is working towards raising awareness about the importance of educating young girls. "It's surreal,'' she said. "I don't think people know what to make of it. But do I think we can come back from it? Oh yeah.

"We've seen tough times in this country. You know we've gone through depressions and wars and bombings and terrorist attacks, and we've gone through Jim Crow, and we've always come out stronger. And that's what we have to continue to believe because what's our choice? To ball up in a corner and call it a day? Well that's not fair to this next generation that's coming before us that are counting on us to get this right."

"It's not an 'us or them,' it's not an 'R or a D' (Republican or Democrat), we are all here as part of this country,'' she said. "We all want the same things, it's just sometimes that gets lost in the noise."

Michelle Obama announced her trip to Vietnam in October on the International Day of the Girl. She has now traveled to the country as part of her Girls Opportunity Alliance to highlight the importance of education for young girls.

The former first lady's comments came ahead of the House Judiciary Committee's hearing on Monday where lawyers for the committee and the House Intelligence Committee were set to make opening arguments and present evidence from the impeachment inquiry before facing questions from the Judiciary panel. This hearing will lead way to a two-week stretch, in which Democrats are expected to introduce impeachment articles, debate and approve them in the Judiciary Committee. Following this, they are expected to take a vote on the House floor to whether Trump must be impeached or not.