Michelle Obama, who was recently surrounded with false rumours of a divorce with Barack Obama, showed off her abs in a snapshot of her workout regimen posted on Instagram on Sunday. The former first lady shared an inspirational message along with the picture.

The image showed Michelle performing a lunge while lifting an exercise ball above her head. "It doesn't always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I'm always glad I hit the gym," she captioned the image. "How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday?"

Michelle has always been an advocate for a healthy living. During her husband's time as the president of the United States, she conducted a campaign to encourage healthy eating among America's youth.

The image comes amid several false rumours about Michelle and Barack's marriage. Globe recently published a report claiming that Barack and Michelle are allegedly getting a $150 million divorce.

An unnamed and unreliable source claimed that Barack was fighting with his wife's for her "snooty Hollywood lifestyle." Meanwhile, Michelle was upset about her husband's refusal to get a "real job" after leaving the White House.

"When Barack hurled his ring at Michelle, that was the end. Word is, they're both consulting high-powered divorce attorneys. They're not even speaking to each other at this point. They have their 'people' communicating for them," the source claimed. However, none of these claims were true.

Earlier this month, Michelle and Barack celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary by sharing a heartwarming message on Instagram.

"27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I'd say he's delivered," she wrote on Oct. 3, alongside a snapshot of them standing together on a deck overlooking a beach. "Here's to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what's next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago," she continued. "Happy anniversary, Barack."