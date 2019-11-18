Michelle Obama stunned in a custom-made corset-like Schiaparelli gown in bright — almost fluorescent — yellow on Sunday night at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., at the gallery's fundraising gala. The former first lady presented Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Portrait of a Nation Prize.

"They said, 'Who's your dream presenter?' And that's my dream presenter, and my dream presenter said yes," Miranda, 39, explained to reporters on Sunday. "I owe her, from performing the first song at the White House in 2009 to her coming to see Hamilton — not on Broadway, but off Broadway at the Public Theater, which I think is unprecedented for the first lady. Presidents and first ladies go see Broadway shows, but they don't go downtown that much. So that early advocacy, I can't ever repay her for that."

Miranda was one of six recipients of the Portrait of a Nation prize on Sunday, along with Nobel-winning chemist Frances Arnold, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the musicians Earth, Wind & Fire, longtime Pepsi executive Indra Nooyi and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Michelle, who has always been an advocate of a healthy living and has encouraged the people of America to follow the same, looked stunning at the event. Late last month, she showed off her abs in a snapshot of her workout regimen posted on Instagram. The former first lady shared an inspirational message along with the picture at the time.

Michelle has been surrounded by several false rumours about troubles in marriage with Barack Obama. Globe published a report last month claiming that Barack and Michelle are allegedly getting a $150 million divorce.

An unnamed and unreliable source claimed that Barack was fighting with his wife's for her "snooty Hollywood lifestyle." The report also said that Michelle was upset about her husband's refusal to get a "real job" after leaving the White House.

"When Barack hurled his ring at Michelle, that was the end. Word is, they're both consulting high-powered divorce attorneys. They're not even speaking to each other at this point. They have their 'people' communicating for them," the source claimed. However, none of these claims were true.