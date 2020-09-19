A leading neurosurgeion has stated that he believes Michael Schumacher is not going to be responding to his family and is in a 'vegetative state', as per reports. The legendary Formula One racer Schumacher got involved in a serious skiing accident in 2013 as very few updates were provided abut his condition.

The 51-year-old former racer has not been seen in public after the incident took place as the seven-time world champion is believed to have suffered a life-threatening brain injury. A documentary on his life on French television explored what happened though its believed by many that the star will never return to how he was. "I think he's in a vegetative state, which means he's awake but not responding," Erich Riederer, who is a renowned surgeon based in Zurich, stated.

Schumacher's Condition After Accident

"He is breathing, his heart is beating, he can probably sit up and take baby steps with help, but no more. I think that's the maximum for him. Is there any chance of seeing him like he was before his accident? I really don't think so," he added.

The former boss of Ferarri Jean Todt in recent times visited Schumacher and revealed that the 51-year-old is undergoing everything he needs to to make a recovery. The former recer has won 91 races with Ferarri as Todt witnessed five of his seven titles as team principal.

Todt mentioned, "I saw Michael last week. He is fighting. My God, we know he had a terrible and unfortunate skiing accident which has caused him a lot of problems. But he has an amazing wife next to him, he has his kids, his nurses, and we can only wish him the best and to wish the family the best, too. All I can do is to be close to them until I am able to do something, and then I will do it."

In recent times, Lewis Hamilton is on the verge of equally the record of the former German star's total number of world championship. In the current season, the British racer occupies the top position of the driver's ranking.