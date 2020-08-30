Filmmaker Michael Moore sent Twitter into a frenzy for predicting that President Donald Trump would secure a second term in the upcoming presidential elections. He also warned the enthusiasm in swing states for Trump was "off the charts" compared to that of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden making it likely that the president will continue to hold the office for next four years.

Moore posted his comments on Facebook citing this month's CNN poll that found Biden's lead over Trump was narrowed among registered voters since June. The poll results showed that 49 percent of the voters in the 15 swing states supported Biden while 48 percent backed Trump.

"Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you've placed in the DNC [Democratic National Convention] to pull this off?," the 66-year-old filmmaker said in the Facebook post.

Moore noted that the Biden campaign planned to visit the battleground states except Michigan, where the Democratic presidential nominee had slightly more backing of the voters than Trump's.

"In Minnesota, it's 47-47. In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points," Moore said in the post. "Don't leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote."

In October 2016, Moore predicted Trump would win the elections against then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. "Trump's election is going to be the biggest 'f*** you' ever recorded in human history – and it will feel good."

"I know a lot of people in Michigan that are planning to vote for Trump, and they don't necessarily agree with him," the documentary maker said. "He is the human Molotov cocktail that they've been waiting for, the human hand grenade that they can legally throw into the system that stole their lives from them."

Moore's latest prediction did not go down well with some. Twitter users expressed their anger against the filmmaker.