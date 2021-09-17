Michael Ede, Inspiring Others to Lead by Example

Michael Ede, a serial entrepreneur, businessman, sports enthusiast, and professional, is one personality who leads by example and believes profoundly in the quote above. The attributes and titles that he is known by today have been earned through relentless hard work, dedication, and pure love for success.

"One learns by their journey and experience;" this saying stands true in Michael Ede's case as he learnt immensely about himself, the world around him while on the journey to reach the top. Coming from a humble background, he believed in himself and his goals and knew that his passion to be a business person would lead him to success. While hustling and working hard, he came across many who failed and gave up, but he was different. Having his mind focused on greater things and a better future, Michael Ede never went astray from his path and kept going until he reached his goal.

Unwavered Mindsets Lead to Prosperous Results

Almost everyone at some stage of their lives experiences similar fears, irrespective of their profession, belonging, or social status. The fear of being judged, rejected, unaccepted, and many others are something that people deal with daily, with no exception. Yet, these fears are what sets a strong-minded person apart from others.

Coming from Nigeria, Michael Maigeri Ede had a similar approach to life. He too wrestled with similar fears and feelings but navigated through it easily as he was determined about his future. Being an entrepreneur was his ultimate goal, and he was aware of the basics he had to complete before achieving his goal. These basics involved being educated and having enough work experience and business sense to start and lead a venture of his own. Ede studied for his undergraduate degree in Biochemistry with a B.Sc. Honours from the University of Jos, Nigeria. To explore his options and have a vast area to grow, Michael moved to the United Kingdom.

Moving to a foreign country often intimidates people as it involves culture shocks, new environment, people and starting from scratch. Michael Ede never shied away from hardwork and knew he had to take baby steps towards his goal. He embarked on his professional journey in 2004 as a Project Support Officer being a contractor at NHS Foundation Trust, Southend University Hospital. He worked there until his contract ended and then joined T-Mobile as a Junior FinanceAnalyst. As he had a clear vision of being a businessman, Michael Ede wisely and specifically picked up the positions that he could learn and gain experience from.

In 2006, Ede joined EBay Enterprise as a Project Portfolio Manager and the following year served as Project Manager at Lehman Brothers. Having gained substantial experience from his previous jobs, he switched and worked at various places, including Atlantic Asset Management Bank, RBS, Satander Global Banking and Marketing, Lloyds Banking Group, and The Mont Consulting Ltd.

Michael Ede then joined Capgemini as a Senior Consultant and worked there for over three years. He then served as a Pega Project Manager for HSBC and Lead Scrum Master for Barclays Investment Banking. Similarly, he worked at Willis Towers Watson, Bank of Ireland (BOI), HSBC Commercial Banking, and Anglian Water Services. Simultaneously, Ede enrolled in the Manchester Metropolitan University Business School (MMUBS) and attained his Master's in Business Administration (MBA) in 2011.

Success Comes Slow

Michael Ede's case is proof that surely, success comes slowly. It is the product of untethered focus, consistency, and perseverance. With a decade of work experience, he was now ready to launch his consulting venture. He called his company"Maigmike Consulting." While working on his startup, in 2019,he joined AstraZeneca as a Deployment Lead for seven months.

In addition to being a dedicated magnate, Michael Ede did not let go of his interest in sports.Ede is a licensed Football Association (FA) Registered Intermediary and a member of Professional Football Agents Association (PROFAA). Turning his passion into a reality, he started another company, Uplift11, in 2020. He created this platform to showcase undiscovered sports talents from around the globe, especially from the UK, Europe, USA, Asia and African countries. He represents these individuals through intermediation across clubs, leagues and prepares them for the future. He also does contract negotiations, financial management, commercials and endorsements for these personalities which prepares them to face the professional sports world through his company.

He has worked with renowned professional players such as CharlevyMabiala, Lewis Horner, TonÄ‡iKukoÄ, and Lugiani Gallardo. He has experience working with coaching aces Sergey Matveyev and Emanuele Ferraro, popular for their coaching styles.

Leaders don't create followers. They create more leaders

Being heavily inspired by this quote, Ede also serves as a mentor and helps struggling individuals find their passion and calling in life.As of 2021, Ede serves as Director of Training and Development with Brighter Connect. He currently resides in the U.K. and is a proud father of two children from his wife, Sarah Ede.