Michael Dallas-Petersen is a Canadian who was raised in British Columbia. All his work of automation and creation of systems around businesses is his lifetime opportunity that he uses to support and grow his family. In a nutshell, he has a beautiful wife and two amazing boys and they have plans to have two more children.

Michael Dallas-Petersen is a real inspiration to anyone who is wishing to make it in the social media agency industry. He's a serial entrepreneur who has succeeded in the social media agency with the ability to build and automate business systems that help business organizations in cost reduction and promotion of accountability.

He shared with us some of his major skills which include the automation of the prospecting phases of businesses until they become sales calls, automation of the income and expense part of a business so numbers are accurate to the day and are organized in a way understand where each dollar is coming and going, building a sequence from the advertising platforms such as Facebook, ensuring leads receive up to 12 touch points in 5 days and having AI tools that confirm appointments, cancels appointments and even book appointments for the clients are the ones that have greatly contributed to his success.

According to him, each business always has complex tasks that are hard to tackle. Michael Dallas-Petersen throws them to his team of Virtual Assistants who have the expertise to handle such complex tasks. He expects the best in all the possible ways for the future being aware that there has never been a better time to make use of the internet, connections, and relationships. He really does not like excuses and always crushes them with the proper actions.

To understand this well, Michael has to do something every day for the seven days of the week which he believes is the path to his greatness and the difference between where he is and where he wants to be is what he does.

Every day of his life he spends working on automation and building business systems to keep him moving on with his life. He is a risk-taker who works hard to make everything happen with his good listening abilities to deliver the best for all his clients. Michael Dallas Petersen works to build a great business to make massive wealth for the benefit of his beloved family. This is evident as his business now makes about $100k in a month.

He can relate and connect with agency owners, cosmetic dentists who perform dental implants, and mortgage brokers who have loan officers who are willing to make use of the current technology.