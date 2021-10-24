Michael Campbell: 'World's Scariest Criminal' With Face Covered In Tattoos Tried To Rape Sleeping Woman

Greene County, Ohio: A 46-year-old convicted pedophile, Michael Campbell, whose entire face is covered in tattoos is facing charges of trying to rape a woman while she slept beside her boyfriend. Campbell has been dubbed the 'world's scariest criminal'. He is due to appear in court on Monday, October 25, and faces a life sentence if convicted. Documents filed in Greene County described Campbell as a "persistent sex offender", who was found guilty of attempted sexual assault in the first degree in Denver, Colorado in mArch 1995.

Campbell was recently arrested for attempted rape, after allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman while her partner slept next to her. The said incident took place on May 30. According to court documents, Campbell allegedly pulled down a woman's pants and underwear as her boyfriend lay asleep next to her and then proceeded to grind his body against hers. The woman's boyfriend then woke up and chased Campbell out of the residence. He is believed to have fled from the premises on a bicycle. Campbell, however, denied the accusation when police enquired. He alleged the woman had made sexual advances towards him in a bathroom, but he "told her no" because he "had a curfew and needed to leave". He is being held on a $100,000 bond in a Missouri county jail.

Michael Campbell's tattoos

Campbell's face and body are almost entirely covered in black tattoos. His facial tattoos include a pentagram on his forehead, Celtic knots on his cheeks and temples, as well as a pit bull and a large polka dot bowtie on his throat. Prosecutors noted that several of Campbell's tattoos show evidence of his possible white supremacist beliefs.

Michael Campbell's criminal history

Last year, Campbell was charged and convicted with property damage, assault, and violating a protection order, and sentenced to six months in prison. In July 2018, he was charged with third-degree assault after repeatedly punching another man in the face for not flushing the toilet after using it, reports cited. In 1995, at 20 years of age, Campbell was convicted of attempted assault in the first degree after trying to rape a 14-year-old girl in Denver, Colorado. Back then, he was ordered to stay away from places where children could meet up to play, as part of his conviction. He was, however, arrested for being within 500ft of a public pool or playground in 2011.