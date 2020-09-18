The Spanish-language version of the Miami Herald is currently facing the wrath of the critics for publishing an 'inflammatory, racist, and anti-Semitic' insert in the newspaper, with the editors also admitting that they had no idea the offensive column had been running all year, as per reports.

In the Friday's el Nuevo Herald, a column of the paid-for weekly supplement stated that the American Jews support 'thieves and arsonists', also compared the Balck Lives Matter protesters to the Nazis.

"What kind of people are these Jews? They're always talking about the Holocaust, but have they already forgotten Kristallnacht when Nazi thugs rampaged through Jewish shops all over Germany?", the author Roberto Luque Escalona wrote. "So do the BLM and Antifa, only the Nazis didn't steal; they only destroyed."

Editors Apologize for Racist Insert

The publisher and executive editor of Miami Herald, Aminda Marqués González, joined the Nuevo Herald managing editor Nancy San Martín in an online apology as they ended its deal with the insert. "We are deeply sorry that inflammatory, racist and anti-Semitic commentary reached our el Nuevo Herald subscribers," they wrote as reported by the New York Post.

"The fact that no one in leadership, beginning with us, had previously read this advertising insert until this issue was surfaced by a reader is distressing," the editors wrote while putting the blame on a series of internal failures. "We then spent the weekend reviewing past issues and were appalled to discover multiple instances of anti-Semitic and racist commentary since January — content that would never meet our editorial standards at el Nuevo Herald and the Miami Herald," they added.

The editors also vowed that they are never going to publish, print or distribute the LIBRE weekly supplement again. They promised to have a full investigation printed into the paper's failing by the end of the week. The critics were amazed that the paper even did business with the owner of LIBRE who has been part of many investigations by the paper, as reported by the Washington Post. "Why did you take money from a convicted fraudster to publish racist and anti-Semitic propaganda?" Billy Corben, who is a documentary filmmaker from Miami asked the editors of the Herald.