Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, popularly known as MH370 disappeared mysteriously on 8 March 2014 while flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Beijing International Airport. Even after intense search operations, the disappearance of the flight still remains a mystery, and until now, no international search teams succeeded to decoded what exactly happened to the flight, despite collecting several pieces of debris from oceans.

Now, as per a report published in the Express.co.uk, an investigator who searches for MH370 has been receiving death threats for the past three years. Quoting the words of William Langewiesche, a pilot turned writer, the report states that Blaine Gibson, a US plane hunter has been receiving threats from the day he started searching for the missing plane.

"One message said that either he would stop looking for debris or he would leave Madagascar in a coffin. Another warned he would die of polonium poisoning. He has been traumatized. He largely avoids disclosing his location or travel plans, and for similar reasons avoids using email and rarely speaks over the telephone. He frequently swaps out his Sim cards. He believes he is sometimes followed and photographed," said William Langewiesche.

A few months back, John Guo, a geologist had claimed to have found the missing plane in the forests of Cambodia. Guo made this discovery using Google maps, and in the map, he spotted a 600 meter stretch of ruined trees, and he claimed that this crush zone s the result of a plane crash.

Norman Davies, a European historian suggested that the disappearance of MH370 could be the first case of remote hijacking in human history. Davies made these remarks in his book 'Beneath Another Sky: A Global Journey into History'. In the book, Davies claimed that Honeywell non-interruptible autopilot, the new Boeing software installed after 9/11 could have been abused to hijack the plane. He also suggested that the hijacked airplane might have buried somewhere in Antarctica.