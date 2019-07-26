The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised the Singaporeans on Friday to avoid travelling to Hong Kong's airport and the rural town of Yuen Long where the protests are being planned.

As earlier reports mentioned Hong Kong is currently facing its worst crises with millions of protesters taking the streets to let the authorities know how unsatisfied they are due to a controversial Bill that seeks to allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

In its travel advisory issued on Friday morning, MFA stated that based on reports on upcoming Hong Kong protests, all the Singaporeans are asked to avoid the Hong Kong International Airport on Friday and Yuen Long in the New Territories where violent attacks happened last weekend.

As per the reports, pro-democracy activists have planned to protest inside the Hong Kong airport arrival on Friday and to organise a series of marches on Sunday, July 28. The activist groups are also planning to conduct protests on Saturday, July 27 in Yuen Long, where last Sunday a gang of men assaulted anti-government protesters and sent almost 45 people to the hospital.

MFA said, "In recent weeks, several large-scale protests have taken place at multiple venues in Hong Kong. Although mostly peaceful and orderly, cases of localised clashes following these protests were reported... Protests which are meant to be peaceful may still have the potential to turn violent with little or no notice."

The advisory also asked Singaporeans to stay vigilant and take all necessary precautions, monitor local news, follow the instructions of local authorities and the Hong Kong Police Force on social media for further updates.

MFA also added that Singaporeans should also avoid large public gatherings and stay in touch with family as well as friends. All the citizens should also e-register with the MFA to enable the ministry to contact them during a critical situation.

If anyone needs further assistance, they can contact the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong or the MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong

Tel: +852-2527-2212 or +852-9466-1251 (after office hours)

Fax: +852-2861-3595

Email: singcg_hkg@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg