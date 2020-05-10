The health ministry reported 1,938 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 infections along with 193 additional deaths on Saturday, as the government models projected that the infections might peak this weekend.

COVID-19 in Mexico

Reported coronavirus cases in the country total 33,460, with 3,353 deaths attributed to the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus. But the true number for both is almost certainly much higher due to very little testing.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 270,000 people globally and has spread to more than 170 countries. The outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic.

(With agency inputs)